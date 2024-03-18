Rishi Sunak has insisted “the economy is turning a corner” and urged mutinous Tory MPs to “stick to the plan” amid reports of a plot to oust him before the election.

The Prime Minister is seeking to shift the political debate to the gradually improving economic outlook in an attempt to shore up his leadership.

With many Tories increasingly fearful about losing their seats, there have been claims that some MPs are considering replacing him with Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt before a national vote.

Launching a fightback, Mr Sunak vowed that 2024 “will be the year Britain bounces back” in remarks issued by Downing Street on Sunday night.

Times humouring not scrutinising Sunak here. The country’s in a dire state but Sunak has “real sense” that things will improve. Because inflation might come down and he might forcibly deport a few asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

NOT a plan. Just deceit and a promise of more nastiness. pic.twitter.com/1So5VjCA3Q — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) March 18, 2024

He faces another tough week with his Rwanda Bill returning to the Commons and an appearance before the backbench 1922 committee.

Mr Sunak said he hopes to see “more progress” on inflation when the Office for National Statistics releases the latest inflation data on Wednesday.

He said: “There is now a real sense that the economy is turning a corner with all the economic indicators pointing in the right direction.

“This year, 2024, will be the year Britain bounces back.

“Inflation has more than halved, with the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) forecasting it will hit its 2% target in just a few months’ time, a full year ahead of what they were forecasting just a few months ago.”

Unfortunately for him, not everyone is convinced that the only way is up for the UK… Even among members of his own party:

Doing the rounds on Tory WhatsApp this morning… pic.twitter.com/dytxpEmDXc — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) March 18, 2024

