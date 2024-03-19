Rishi Sunak used an RAF helicopter to fly from his home in Yorkshire to Coventry this week – a measly 145-mile trip!

The prime minister appeared at a business event in the West Midlands on Monday to discuss support for women entrepreneurs and a boost to apprenticeships.

He said he wants the UK to be the “best place in the world” for women to start a business.

The PM also pledged to create up to 20,000 more apprenticeships with plans to fully fund training for young people.

So Rishi Sunak used an RAF helicopter to fly him from his Yorkshire house to Coventry yesterday to make a speech.

That's party business, not state business…

We shouldn't be paying for the extortionate travel preferences of this completely detached-from-normality bloke😡 https://t.co/D7ep2QAyH6 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 19, 2024

But it was his choice of transport to the event that has got people talking.

According to Labour’s Emily Thornberry, Sunak ordered the RAF to send a helicopter 210 miles from Northolt to his home in Yorkshire to fly him the 145 miles to Coventry.

He made a seven-minute speech at the event before taking photos.

It’s not the first time the prime minister has opted for air travel over the more economical and environmentally-friendly road or rail travel.

Last year he travelled by helicopter to Norwich to defend the government’s ‘green credentials’, while he also took to the air for jaunts to Dover and Southampton.

