Rishi Sunak will face his first session in front of the Liaison Committee of senior MPs on December 20.

The Prime Minister will be questioned by the panel, made up of the chairs of Commons select committees, on issues including foreign policy and the state of the economy.

He will face questions on the war in Ukraine, migration and the Cop27 climate summit from MPs including Home Affairs Committee chairwoman Dame Diana Johnson and Foreign Affairs Committee counterpart Alicia Kearns.

European Scrutiny Committee chairman Sir Bill Cash and Scottish Affairs Committee chairman Pete Wishart will be among MPs questioning Mr Sunak on the UK’s place in the world and the state of the union.

Treasury Committee chairwoman Harriet Baldwin will lead questioning on economic issues against a backdrop of high inflation.

The Liaison Committee is chaired by Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin.

The last time a prime minister was in front of the committee was on July 6, when Boris Johnson appeared in the dying days of his administration.

While he was at the session, he was informed a delegation of his Cabinet was waiting in Downing Street to tell him he should resign.

Mr Johnson quit as Tory leader the following day.