The UK must end its “anti-maths mindset” to help grow the economy, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister announced an expert-led review into how to carry out his plan to ensure all pupils in England study some form of maths up to the age of 18, without making maths A-Level compulsory.

In a speech in north London on Monday, he criticised a “cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths” which is putting children “at a disadvantage” by failing to equip them with the analytical skills needed for the modern workplace.

The UK remains one of the only countries in the world that does not require children to study maths in some form up to the age of 18, making it one of the least numerate among the 38 OECD advanced economies.

Around a third of pupils fail to pass GCSE maths, and more than eight million adults have numeracy skills below those expected of a nine-year-old, according to Downing Street.

Mr Sunak is expected to tell an audience of students, teachers, education experts and business leaders: “We’ve got to change this anti-maths mindset. We’ve got to start prizing numeracy for what it is – a key skill every bit as essential as reading.

“I won’t sit back and allow this cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths to put our children at a disadvantage.

“My campaign to transform our national approach to maths is not some nice-to-have. It’s about changing how we value maths in this country”.

But several people were quick to point out that, while most Brits do have a good grip of the subject, a couple of his former colleagues are less astute.

Wonder who they might be?

*Particularly people like Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng who might one day want to run the country’s finances. pic.twitter.com/l1AvVn6eRC — Brendan May (@bmay) April 17, 2023

Blatant trolling of Truss & Kwarteng here from Sunak pic.twitter.com/mwDuAyoSiH — Lou Calvey (@LouCalvey) April 16, 2023

In that case perhaps Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng and Simon Clarke should have had some extra tuition…



… and perhaps we should have listened to economists a bit more in recent years… https://t.co/ccO7WI1eYg — Anna Turley 🌹🐝💙🇺🇦 (@annaturley) April 17, 2023

If only Truss and Kwarteng did, we’d have mortgage rates a little bit more palatable pic.twitter.com/mSLreXopoC — Liam Hill (@liamhilldesign) April 17, 2023

have you told Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss and that’s just two recent colleagues pic.twitter.com/b210SjJtAN — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) April 17, 2023

We can do MATHS!

1. PPE SCANDALS

2. CARE HOMES SCANDAL

3. £58.8B lost to Covid Loans

4. £70 odd BILLION for the Kwarteng budget

5. HOW THE FUCK am I doing Sunak I can keep going if you like

6. Prorogation

7. Partygate

Here's a fucking number to get your head round #GE23 pic.twitter.com/ZSSm9B1I3O — PhilM (@PhilMyers53) April 16, 2023

For instance adults should be able to answer simple questions like:



"If you are thousands of maths teachers short of required numbers + you've cut real terms pay for 13 years + then you introduce a policy that requires thousands more maths teachers how likely is it to succeed?" pic.twitter.com/lVC3KzpqgE — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 16, 2023

