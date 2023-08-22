Sir Keir Starmer has faced accusations of politicising the shocking murders of Lucy Letby.

A refusal by the child murderer to appear in the dock has sparked controversy today, with the justice secretary vowing to change the law at the “earliest opportunity” to ensure serious offenders can be forced to attend their sentencing.

But Labour leader Starmer accused the Government of “dragging its heels” over making the change.

He said: “I hope the Government will do it because I think it can be done very quickly.

“If they don’t, we will force an amendment to appropriate legislation. But actually, my position is to invite the Government to get on with it, to offer Labour’s support so this could go through very, very quickly.

“This isn’t the first case. The Government has been dragging its heels on this. Get on with it, for the sake of these victims, and of course, the other cases that went before it.”

The comments have attracted a raft of backlash on social media amid accusations over ‘politicising’ the case.

Here’s what people had to say:

A sickening politicization of a terrible crime. It was never anything to do with 'Labour' or 'Tory'. — RalphLane_1948 (@Ralphlane1948) August 21, 2023

I can’t believe what you’ve just said here on a day like today. Do you really think it’s about scoring political points? — Lee 🏳️‍🌈 (@uklee) August 21, 2023

Now really isn’t the time for political point scoring, @Keir_Starmer… and this is coming from somebody who loathes the @Conservatives, and almost everything they stand for. — Jack Pellowe (@simplyjp_23) August 21, 2023

What a disgusting, cheap shot. How you can politicise such a heinous crime is beyond me! — Howard Wilkins (@HowardWilkins56) August 21, 2023

