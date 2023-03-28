Humza Yousaf will be chosen by MSPs to be the sixth first minister of Scotland after narrowly defeating his rivals in the race to lead the SNP.

The 37-year-old will become the youngest to win the job as one of the country’s most powerful politicians when SNP and Scottish Green parliamentarians in Holyrood back him to take over from Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

After he wins the vote he will be sworn in as first minister of Scotland at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday, and then on Thursday he will face rival party leaders in his opening First Minister’s Questions.

Speaking after being elected he called for Scotland to return to the European Union in a rousing speech.

Watch it in full below:

Good stuff from @HumzaYousaf:



"I'm a proud Scot. And equally a proud European too. Scotland is a European nation. We want to return to the EU and play our part in building a continent based on human rights, peace, prosperity and social justice."



❤️



pic.twitter.com/t7lTy6yOZ9 — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 27, 2023

