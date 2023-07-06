Sir Keir Starmer’s speech pledging to smash the “class ceiling” by boosting poorer children’s education was interrupted by protesters accusing him of U-turning on green policy.

Two young people who had been part of the backdrop to the Labour leader’s address in Gillingham pulled out a banner and heckled him for watering down his climate ambition.

The activists with the Green New Deal Rising group urged him not to scale down plans to borrow £28 billion a year to invest in green jobs and industry.

Sir Keir asked them to “let me finish” and said he would speak to them after his speech before they were led off the stage by security.

Posting on social media, Sooz Kempner said disruption is likely to happen more and more.

Directing her angst at the Labour leader, she said: “Millennials and Gen Z make up a large portion of your voting base and at the moment boomers still lean heavily Tory.

“You can’t get elected by Gen X alone.”

