Rory Stewart delivered a blistering speech to Yale University students on the dangers of populism.

The former MP and Rest is Politics presenter “came alight” as the issue of UK politics came up, arguing that the centre should be drawing on energy from the political extremities in order to exert its true strength.

He said the problem with leaders who govern on the far left or far right is that they are “divisive”.

“People are revelling in us against them.

“The reason I can’t get any compromise on Brexit despite the fact that a compromise on Brexit is the obvious thing to do is that nobody wants it.

“People don’t even want to think about how much they have in common, they don’t even want to have a conversation.”

Watch the clip in full below:

This is a snippet from a talk @RoryStewartUK did the other day at Yale. Just at the end he had this sudden burst of energy when asked about UK politics. I find he's in his most powerful element when advocating for the centre ground! pic.twitter.com/3Yr5XeQEIx — Isobel Brown 🦔💖 (@caldbec1) September 18, 2019

