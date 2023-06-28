Rishi Sunak has faced calls to trigger a general election if he fails to hit his inflation reduction target.

The Prime Minister was described in the Commons as “literally the worst person” to be leading the country through a cost-of-living crisis because he “created it”.

Mr Sunak sought to brush off the attacks from the Labour benches during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, and criticised the Opposition’s plans for the economy, insisting he is “making difficult and tough decisions”.

He has previously pledged to halve the rate of inflation by the end of the year.

“Will he stop lecturing my constituents about holding their nerve, fix the lame excuses and admit that he is literally the worst person to be leading this country to a cost of living crisis.”



Labour’s Chris Bryant eviscerates Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions pic.twitter.com/57CzLogq5p — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 28, 2023

Interest rates

The Bank of England last week raised interest rates – adding to the mortgage misery for many – in a bid to tackle inflation, which has stuck at 8.7 per cent.

Speaking in the Commons, Labour MP Alison McGovern (Wirral South) said Mr Sunak has promised to reduce inflation to 5 per cent or lower by the end of the year before asking: “What will happen if he fails to meet that promise?

“Will it be yet more ranting on about the Labour Party or will it be the general election my constituents crave?”

Mr Sunak replied: “No, we’re sticking to the course of bringing inflation down.

“What the Labour Party needs to understand is that requires making difficult and tough decisions. It requires prioritising. It requires being able to say ‘no’ when people come looking, asking you to borrow more money.

“Those are the type of responsible decisions that I will make and the Conservative Government will make because they’re the right ones for the country.”

Chris Bryant