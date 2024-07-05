A Renault Master removal van has been spotted heading to Downing Street ready to assist Rishi Sunak’s imminent departure from Number 10.

Bearing the cheeky phrase ‘Moving in a hurry? We’ve got space for everything… including a Sky dish’ in reference to Rishi’s infamous reply when asked if he’d gone without anything growing up, the vehicle appears to be ready to go as soon as the outgoing PM is.

A spokesperson for Renault said: “Nobody likes moving, but a spacious, economical and refined van like the Renault Master is perfect for ensuring that none of life’s essentials get left behind, even when you have to leave in a hurry.”

Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister after a Labour landslide which saw former premier Liz Truss and a dozen Tory cabinet members lose their seats.

The Conservative rout saw Rishi Sunak forced out of office and the ex-prime minister announced his intention to quit as Tory leader after the party suffered its worst-ever result.

Sir Keir became Prime Minister after meeting the King at Buckingham Palace following the resignation of Mr Sunak.

In a farewell statement in Downing Street, Mr Sunak said: “To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgment that matters.

“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”

Rishi Sunak says “I’m sorry” and resigns as Prime Minister – as the Conservatives suffer their worst ever election defeat. pic.twitter.com/KYqodBfrv6 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 5, 2024

After 648 of the 650 Commons seats had been declared, Labour had a majority of 176.

Labour had 412 seats and the Tories 121.

Mr Sunak said: “Following this result I will step down as party leader – not immediately, but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place.

“It is important that, after 14 years in government, the Conservative Party rebuilds, but also that it takes up its crucial role in opposition professionally and effectively.”

