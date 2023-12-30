Reaction to Liz Truss’s resignation honours list has flooded in after the former Tory PM dished out a new peer for every day-and-a-half she was in office.
The former prime minister resigned last October after the fallout from her disastrous mini-budget, becoming the country’s shortest-serving prime minister after just 49 days in office.
But she has been granted the opportunity to fill the House of Lords with cronies regardless.
Tory donor Sir Jon Moynihan, Ms Truss’s deputy chief of staff in Number 10 Ruth Porter and former chief executive of the Vote Leave Brexit campaign Matthew Elliott have all been recommended for peerages.
Sir John donated £20,000 to Ms Truss’s leadership campaign in 2022.
Meanwhile, novelist Shirley Ida Conran, who is also on the list, donated £5,000 to Ms Truss to support activity in her constituency, according to the public register of interest.
The nominations have sparked outrage on social media.
Here is a pick of what people have had to say:
Related: Brexit campaigner and Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted