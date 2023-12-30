Reaction to Liz Truss’s resignation honours list has flooded in after the former Tory PM dished out a new peer for every day-and-a-half she was in office.

The former prime minister resigned last October after the fallout from her disastrous mini-budget, becoming the country’s shortest-serving prime minister after just 49 days in office.

But she has been granted the opportunity to fill the House of Lords with cronies regardless.

Tory donor Sir Jon Moynihan, Ms Truss’s deputy chief of staff in Number 10 Ruth Porter and former chief executive of the Vote Leave Brexit campaign Matthew Elliott have all been recommended for peerages.

Sir John donated £20,000 to Ms Truss’s leadership campaign in 2022.

Meanwhile, novelist Shirley Ida Conran, who is also on the list, donated £5,000 to Ms Truss to support activity in her constituency, according to the public register of interest.

The nominations have sparked outrage on social media.

Here is a pick of what people have had to say:

Liz Truss's resignation honours list makes the best case I think I've ever seen for the abolition of the House of Lords and a complete overhaul of the honours system.



Every single person on her list should be utterly ashamed to have said yes frankly.https://t.co/qjWqd6d5sP — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 30, 2023

Just bear in mind that the new Truss peer Matthew Elliott founded the Conservative Friends of Russia group. He now gets to write our laws for life. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) December 30, 2023

Naga Munchetty: There's another honours list that has been released, but not so warmly received.



Jonathan Ashworth: "Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 40 odd days… & she pushed the economy off a cliff… so these are awards for failure."#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/SczGUU20Wn — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 30, 2023

Johnson & Truss have trashed the honours system –



– and signalled to the world that we are a corrupt cronyism country. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 30, 2023

Liz Truss has named 11 honours – one for every few days she spent as Prime Minister.



Some of these people get a job shaping our country’s legislation FOR LIFE when the one who gave them the role couldn’t outlast a lettuce.



Sunak, as in all things, too weak to stop it #r4today — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) December 30, 2023

The Truss Awards FFS. Can we just do away with resignation honours altogether?Just because you give money shouldn’t get you a gong. Keep them for people who serve their communities and make distinguished contribution to public life. NOT hacks and political grifters — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) December 30, 2023

The worst aspect of allowing Truss to dispense honours is that it sullies so many who truly deserved their honour. The only saving grace is that along with the Baroness Mone affair it makes House of Lords reform – or at the very least the appointments process – irresistible. — Will Hutton (@williamnhutton) December 30, 2023

'49 days, three peerages. Give me a break.'@AliMirajUK brands the honours system a 'disgrace', after Liz Truss's resignation honours list is revealed. pic.twitter.com/JeQv6p6QJb — LBC (@LBC) December 30, 2023

