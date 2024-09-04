Robert Jenrick has emerged as the frontrunner among Tory MPs to take over the leadership of the party as former home secretary Dame Priti Patel was eliminated from the contest.

Former immigration minister Mr Jenrick picked up 28 votes in the first ballot of MPs, with bookmakers’ favourite Kemi Badenoch in second place on 22.

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly was one vote behind on 21, shadow security minister Tom Tugendhat on 17 and shadow work and pensions secretary Mel Stride on 16.

Dame Priti picked up just 14 votes and so was knocked out at the first stage of the race to replace Rishi Sunak.

Another round of voting will take place next week before the final four take their campaigns to the Tory conference starting on September 29.

After that, MPs will carry out further rounds of voting to select two final candidates for the party’s grassroots to choose between, with the result of the members’ ballot announced on November 2.

