Europeans have given their view on how they would vote in the upcoming US election – and the response doesn’t look pretty for a certain Donald Trump.

A YouGov poll of voters in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden and Denmark found that Kamala Harris was preferred with a sizeable majority.

The only exception was Italy, where Harris still came out as preferred to Trump but short of a majority — with 46 per cent.

Harris has the most support in the Nordic country of Denmark, where 81 per cent want the Democrat to become US president.

It was also noticeable that she came out as the preferred candidate among some far-right voters, with voters for Marine Le Pen and her National Rally party in France saying they wanted her to win over Trump by 46 per cent to 31 per cent.

Check out the results in full below:

EuroTrack: voters who backed left, centrist, and centre-right parties would prefer Harris to become president rather than Trump



It is generally only those who opt for more right wing parties who favour Trump – but there are still exceptions, like the Sweden Democrats (49%… pic.twitter.com/7QEW9UJFdw — YouGov (@YouGov) November 1, 2024

