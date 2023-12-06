Four people have been removed from the Covid-19 inquiry as Boris Johnson began his evidence with an apology to victims of the pandemic.

Ushers at the inquiry removed multiple people from the hearing room after Baroness Heather Hallett was forced to intervene.

It came as the former prime minister offered an apology to victims and their families, as be began two days of evidence in front of the probe.

“Can I just say how glad I am to be at this inquiry and how sorry I am for the pain and the loss and the suffering of the Covid victims,” Mr Johnson said.