Pat McFadden has urged Nigel Farage to consider the interests of his constituents before worrying about a potential rift between Labour and the soon-to-be occupant of the White House.

The Reform UK leader was in the USA for the fourth time since being elected as the MP for Clacton to observe the US election, spending time at the Mar-a-Lago resort where he purportedly rubbed shoulders with Trump himself.

Labour could have a difficult job establishing friendly relations with Trump after the party’s foreign secretary called him a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath” in 2018.

David Lammy also pledged to protest Trump’s visit to the UK in the same year, calling him a “tyrant in a toupee”.

Writing in The Telegraph, Farage has offered to help patch up relations ahead of Trump’s second term in the White House, saying: “I might not agree with what Starmer and his Cabinet stand for, but I do believe in something called the national interest.”

I might not agree with what Starmer and his Cabinet stand for, but I do believe in something called the national interest.



https://t.co/7UMqmBjUUY — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 6, 2024

But Labour’s McFadden has given the Reform UK man the short shrift, suggesting he should focus his time on “working for the people of Clacton”.

Watch his interview in full below:

Kate Garraway: Will you be taking Nigel Farage's offer up on helping smooth things between the Labour government & Trump?



Pat McFadden: "Hasn't he got a job working for the people of Clacton?" 👍#GMB pic.twitter.com/a3rqoXhVe7 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 7, 2024

