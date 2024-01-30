People aged over 70 are now in the only majority Tory-backing demographic in the UK, according to new YouGov research.

With Rishi Sunak’s party slumping in the polls across the board, granular demographical data has shed some light on why they could be on track to suffer a historic defeat at the next election.

The YouGov data shows young people in Britain aged 18-24 will overwhelmingly be backing Labour when the country next goes to the polls, with under one in ten saying they will back the Tories.

Even those aged 60-69, a traditionally staunch Conservative cohort, will be lending their support to Sir Keir Stamer’s party as things stand, with 33 per cent saying they will back Labour.

Age will once again be a key factor in how people vote, and currently Labour are ahead among every age group except the over-70s



Labour / Tory vote by age group



18-24: 56% / 9%

25-29: 59% / 10%

30-39: 58% / 12%

40-49: 52% / 16%

50-59: 43% / 24%

60-69: 33% / 31%

70+: 23% / 43%… pic.twitter.com/MWMcSdq05J — YouGov (@YouGov) January 30, 2024

Education level is also a key factor in voting intention.

According to the research, the higher someone’s education qualifications are, the more likely they are to vote Labour or a left-wing party.

And gender factors too.

Although men are somewhat more likely to back right-wing parties than women, this trend is more noticeable for the under-65s, with the split becoming less pronounced the older voters get.

Gender has a less pronounced effect on voting intention, although men are somewhat more likely to back right wing parties than women (this trend is more noticeable for the under-65s)



Men: 43% Lab / 22% Con / 13% Ref UK

Women: 46% Lab / 23% Con / 7% Ref UK… pic.twitter.com/4wxIK1povc — YouGov (@YouGov) January 30, 2024

