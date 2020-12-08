An old 1970s election poster from the National Front has been doing the rounds on Twitter, with many pointing out that the fascist group’s manifesto pledges are more or less the same to the platform of today’s Tory Party.

The poster, emblazoned with ‘Vote National Front’ and ‘Put Britons First’, outlines what the right-wing party wanted for Britain:

STOP immigration

REJECT Common Market

RESORE capital punishment

MAKE Britain great again

SCRAP overseas aid

REBUILD our armed forces

This is the year after I was born – 1970.



A National Front poster of the time.



And our government's current policy.



The NF was considered fascist btw – and with good reason pic.twitter.com/gopM7lENOF — John West 🕯 (@JohnWest_JAWS) December 7, 2020

The ruling Conservative Party has made exiting the European Union – the successor to the Common Market – its central aim, while Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, recently announced the scrapping of the government’s 0.7 per cent GDP foreign aid target.

Meanwhile the likes of Home Secretary Priti Patel have revelled in the Tories’ opposition to free movement, whereas Boris Johnson recently announced a huge spike in funding for the Armed Forces.

Here’s what people had to say about history repeating itself.

I shared your image earlier and was worried it was photoshopped. It's not.



Quite literally, the Tory Party is now the National Front. pic.twitter.com/HKJrl7XMKm — Mark Cunliffe (@MarkCunliffe76) December 8, 2020

'Stop immigration

Reject Common Market

Make Britain great again

Scrap overseas aid

Vote National Front'



Amazing & horrifying. It took 50 years but the National Front has triumphed https://t.co/NVC5tnbxo6 — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) December 7, 2020

If you're wondering why 'National Front' is trending it's because this racist fascist party wrote the blueprint for Brexit in 1970 https://t.co/8J39vhdYGX — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 8, 2020

Related: Pro-Brexit callers struggle to name EU rules they dislike on James O’Brien