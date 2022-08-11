Downing Street does not plan to put a hosepipe ban in place at the prime minister’s residence – despite ministers calling on water companies to introduce restrictions.

Thames Water, which supplies No 10, said on Tuesday it would be enacting water rationing in the coming weeks as dry conditions scorch Britain, according to The Guardian.

Asked by the newspaper whether hosepipes would still be used in the No 10 garden, or to wash cars, a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said no ban was currently in place – but the household was “taking steps to reduce the water used across the Downing Street site”.

"While people followed the Covid rules, he partied in Downing Street.



‘Stink of hypocrisy’

Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrats’ spokesperson on the environment, called on Johnson to set an example to the rest of his country by reducing his water usage – and draining the swimming pool at Chequers.

In a letter to Johnson, Farron said: “Your grace-and-favour mansion, Chequers, is located in an area which will be subject to a hosepipe ban. At this moment when millions of people across the country are making sacrifices, it is vital that you show leadership.

“While people all over the country were following the rules during Covid, you were partying in Downing Street. Now, while millions do the right thing and reduce their water use, can you confirm whether you will commit to doing so at Chequers? Will you rule out using hosepipes and stop refilling your private pool?

“It would stink of hypocrisy if you continue to maintain a private pool while gardens dry up, paddling pools remain empty and farmers are unable to water their crops.”

Drought

It comes as drought could be declared for some parts of England on Friday, as the country bakes in another heatwave.

The National Drought Group – made up of Government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) – is set to meet on Friday to discuss the prolonged dry weather.

There are expectations drought could be declared for some parts of England such as southern and eastern areas, prompting action by agencies and water companies to manage water resources to ensure supplies and protect the environment.

It comes as temperatures are set to climb to as high as 34C on Thursday and up to a peak of 36C over the weekend in the areas covered by an amber warning for extreme heat issued by the Met Office for much of England and Wales.

Outside the warning area, in northern England and Scotland, temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s or even low 30s in some spots.

