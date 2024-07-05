Famous faces including Carol Vorderman, Nigella Lawson and Russell T Davies have celebrated the Tory defeat as Labour won a landslide General Election victory.

Former Countdown star Vorderman trumpeted the use of tactical voting, saying it contributed to the defeat of high profile Conservatives including former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

She wrote on X: “BREAKING Liz Truss lost her seat due to Tactical voting and YOU.

“She lost by 630 votes BUT A massive c 4,500 postcodes in South West Norfolk constituency were typed into our website http://stopthetories.vote during this GE campaign.

“7 times more than her vote loss. I can tell you around 1.75 MILLION POSTCODES have been typed into http://stopthetories.vote during the general election campaign.

“Lots of analysis to come. So many seats where this has happened.”

Lawson also appeared to celebrate Truss’s defeat in her South West Norfolk constituency, where she lost her seat to Labour’s Terry Jermy in one of the biggest shocks of election night.

🤸🏽‍♂️🥬🤸🏽‍♂️ — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) July 5, 2024

The celebrity chef tweeted a cartwheel emoji, a lettuce emoji and another cartwheel emoji.

Truss came to be associated with a lettuce after a tabloid newspaper livestreamed footage of the vegetable to see if it would last longer than her tenure in No 10.

Doctor Who showrunner Davies appeared particularly pleased by the ousting of veteran Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Brexiteer was defeated by Labour’s Dan Norris in the new North East Somerset and Hanham constituency.

Davies shared the viral photo of Sir Jacob lounging in the front bench of the House Of Commons and wrote: “At last,” adding a celebration emoji.

He added the location of the post as: “New World.”

Filmmaker David Furnish, the husband of Sir Elton John, commented: “Bye Felicia,” on the post.

Former footballer Gary Neville also seemed gratified by Sir Jacob’s defeat, also tweeting the photo of him in repose on the front bench.

He wrote: “Morning,” adding the red rose emoji, which is the symbol of the Labour Party.

Neville also trumpeted the ousting of Ms Truss, writing: “Liz Truss no longer an MP. Fully deserved for the devastating wrecking ball impact on this country!”

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway shared a video of herself at a north London count calling down to the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him after he was re-elected as MP for Holborn and St Pancras.

She wrote: “Me ‘Congratulations Prime Minister!’

“@gmb is the first at 2.40am to welcome Sir Keir into his new role. Check out his smile and wave, and the cheer.”

