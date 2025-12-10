A Reform mayoral candidate urged David Lammy to leave his post and return to the Caribbean, suggesting his “loyalties lie elsewhere”.

Nigel Farage is facing calls to dismiss Chris Parry, a former senior Royal Navy officer, after his comments sparked a new vetting controversy for Reform.

Mr Parry also referred to several female Cabinet ministers in derogatory terms and claimed that Parliament would have a significantly larger number of Muslim MPs by 2035, according to remarks uncovered by The Telegraph.

Anna Turley, the Labour Party chairman, said the posts reflected a “toxic culture” within Reform and urged Mr Farage to remove Mr Parry as a candidate “immediately”.

According to the HuffPost UK, Labour MP Calvin Bailey has written to Farage urging him to drop the candidate.

Ms Turley told The Telegraph: “This is the latest grotesque example – in a long line of others – which shows a toxic culture festering in Reform.

“Nigel Farage has consistently claimed its vetting procedures are of the highest standards. Yet from the leadership and down, Reform figures continue to be dogged with accusations of racism and misogyny. It’s dragging our politics to a very dark place.

“Farage must sack this candidate immediately to show these vile remarks have no place in his party. Failure to do so would further demonstrate why he is not fit for high office.”

Mr Parry, who served in the Navy for more than 30 years, was revealed as Reform’s mayoral candidate for Hampshire and the Solent on Wednesday, shortly before it emerged that the Government was delaying the election by two years.

In a post on X in February, he responded to reports that Mr Lammy was set to open slavery reparation talks with the comment: “Lammy must go home to the Caribbean where loyalty lies.”

In another post in April, Mr Parry responded to a tweet appearing to refer to the Northern Irish rap trio Kneecap with the statement: “Plastic paddies always look in the mirror and see goblins instead of men.”

Neither Reform UK nor Mr Parry responded to The Telegraph’s requests for comment.