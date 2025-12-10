Keir Starmer hit out at Reform and Nigel Farage during Prime Minister’s Questions.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Labour MP Jim Dickson asked the PM about Reform’s chaotic running of Kent County Council.

The Dartford MP joked that the party’s DOGE scheme “actually stands for deluded, over-confident, gormless [and] embarrassing.”

In response Starmer said Dickson “sums up very well how his community has been utterly let down by Reform.”

He continued: “While the member for Clacton is making excuses about his behaviour at school, look at what his party are doing across the country.

After mentioning the “chaos in Kent,” Starmer referenced how Reform’s mayoral candidate in Hampshire said that Deputy PM David Lammy should “go back to the Caribbean.”

He continued: “In Staffordshire, Reform’s leader has been exposed as a white supremacist.

“It’s not a coincidence Mr Speaker, because chaos and division is the Member of Clacton’s life work.”