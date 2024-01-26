New polling puts the Conservatives 25 points behind Labour as pressure mounts on the prime minister.

The Tory party chairman has suggested there could be two tax-cutting financial announcements this year as Rishi Sunak fights to keep his MPs on-side over fears he will lead them to defeat.

Richard Holden touted possible tax cuts in the March 6 Budget, adding that there will be “more of that later in the year as well” after a challenging week for the Prime Minister.

With the Conservatives trailing Labour in the polls by 25 points, former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke said they face being electorally “massacred” if they do not oust Mr Sunak.

Mail on Sunday journalist Dan Hodges has also suggested that his level of polling will “not be sustainable” for the beleaguered PM.

This level of polling is not sustainable for Rishi Sunak. https://t.co/fgXa0fLqO6 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) January 26, 2024

Holden, however, insisted the polls “can move quite rapidly” as he tried to reassure the party by promising crowd-pleasing tax cuts.

He told GB News: “What we are now in is a situation where we are coming out of that very tough period, and we’re able to outline our plans for the future.

“And I think the actual tax cut – you mentioned the national insurance cut for working people – is the start of that.

“We’ll see more of that in March, and more of that later in the year as well. We have that new direction of travel, which is clear.”

Related: Ministers’ severance payouts under Truss and Johnson nearly £1m, analysis shows