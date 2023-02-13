Nadine Dorries became the latest long-standing Tory MP to announce she would not be running at the next election last week.

The former culture secretary, who represents Mid Bedfordshire and has been an MP since 2005, hit out at her party’s decision to remove Boris Johnson as Prime Minister as she used her new TalkTV show to confirm her departure.

Nadine Dorries has announced she will be standing down as an MP at the next General Election on her new TalkTV show, Friday Night with Nadine



The Tory MP has been a vocal critic of Rishi Sunak and his Government since he entered Number 10, hitting out again on Thursday at those who “bet everything on a Rishi bounce”.

Dorries said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking themselves the question: who next?

“And I’m afraid that the lack of cohesion, the infighting and occasionally the sheer stupidity from those who think we could remove a sitting prime minister, who secured a higher percentage of the vote share than Tony Blair did in 1997, just three short years ago…

“That they could do that and the public would let us get away with it. I’m afraid it’s this behaviour that I now just have to remove myself from.

“And so, despite it being a job that I’ve loved for every year that I’ve done it, I’m now off. Oh gosh, I’ve just said it out loud, there’s no going back now.”

Her resignation has been widely lampooned, with several people scratching their heads over what she actually achieved during her time in office.

