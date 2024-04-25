MPs have been accused of “shutting their eyes” to the harms Brexit has caused during a debate in parliament today.

The SNP’s Deidre Brock urged Penny Mordaunt “to overcome this vow of silence” on Brexit, saying being dragged out of the EU has been an “economic and social disaster” for Scotland.

'This place shuts its eyes to the devastating impact Brexit is having on people's lives and businesses.'



The SNP’s Deidre Brock urged Penny Mordaunt “to overcome this vow of silence” on Brexit pic.twitter.com/uUGbsmzGtJ — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) April 25, 2024

Fewer than four in ten (38 per cent) of Scots voted to leave the European Union in 2016, a higher margin than any other British nation.

According to figures published on the Scottish government’s website, Brexit has severely limited economic growth north of the border, as well as restricting trade, increasing food costs and diminishing opportunities for young people.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said Brexit is expected to contribute to a loss of £3 billion every year in public revenues for Scotland, while 44 per cent of businesses in the country named Brexit as the main cause of difficulties trading overseas.

“This place shuts its eyes to the devastating impact it is having on people’s lives and businesses”, the SNP spokeswoman said.

“Now Scots are accustomed to being ignored and over-ruled and treated with disdain by this Government, but being dragged out of the EU has been an economic and a social disaster for us.”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “Despite what (Ms Brock) says, we have now become the fourth largest exporter in the world.”

She added: “No surprise they don’t want to deal with the reality of the situation, given the reality of the situation now with the SNP – a minority administration, their failings, and some very serious issues that we all know are now subject to prosecution as well as investigation, means that not even the Greens want anything to do with them.”

