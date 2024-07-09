Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been re-elected as Commons Speaker, telling MPs he would continue to be “fair, impartial and independent”.

The Chorley MP was returned to the post unopposed at the start of the new Parliament.

He has served as Speaker since November 2019 when he replaced John Bercow shortly before the 2019 general election.

The Speaker election marks the first day of the new Parliament, which welcomes 335 new MPs to the chamber.

You may also like: Reform UK candidate appears on GB News to prove he’s not AI-generated