Downing Street’s new briefing room received a mixed reaction on social media last night after the ‘White House’-style chamber had its first public outing in a Covid-19 broadcast.
People were quick to point out that the central podium had been changed having previously featuring the words “Downing Street” with an HM government logo superimposed over it – so only “DOWN REET” was visible.
The number of flags positioned behind to the rear of the stage has also been reduced from four to two.
But despite £2.6 million being spent on the overhaul, it was pointed out that government officials still have to say ‘next slide please’.
£2.6m on a new #dailybriefing room, with all mod cons and boxfresh flags, but they still need to say 'next slide please'. pic.twitter.com/SQwTXT8WKv— Rt Hon Sir Peter Mannion KCB MP (@PeterMannionMP) March 29, 2021
Others also noted the absence of Henry Hoover, which developed its own parody account after it was left out in the first leaked images.
‘PressOfficeHenryHoover’, tweeting under @HooverPress, bagged himself a job that ‘truly sucked’, one person said, although it replied: “It is mainly long blond hairs and lies.”
When do we hear from Henry Hoover?#DailyBriefing#DowningStreetBriefing pic.twitter.com/7ATDp3OAWR— David (@Zero_4) March 29, 2021
Mainly, opinion was very divided over whether this was money well spent.
Here’s the pick of the reaction so far:
Is Boris Johnson's new briefing room £2.6million well spent… I think not. #DowningStreetBriefing pic.twitter.com/mvlksJfVTp— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 29, 2021
A shoddy, cheap-looking and superficial construct. And the new Downing Street press briefing room. pic.twitter.com/eVMYxR06Lx— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) March 29, 2021
Fucking hell it looks naff. I don't even take umbrage at the flag or the party colours. I take umbrage at the smothering gasping-for-air bloody naffness of it all. pic.twitter.com/U5PlPuCt5J— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 29, 2021
Reason for the delay to the opening of the press briefing room now becomes clear. pic.twitter.com/dE0Br2ymkl— Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) March 28, 2021
Related: Watch – Ian Hislop’s slams Government’s £2.6m briefing room on Question Time
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .