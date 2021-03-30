Downing Street’s new briefing room received a mixed reaction on social media last night after the ‘White House’-style chamber had its first public outing in a Covid-19 broadcast.

People were quick to point out that the central podium had been changed having previously featuring the words “Downing Street” with an HM government logo superimposed over it – so only “DOWN REET” was visible.

The number of flags positioned behind to the rear of the stage has also been reduced from four to two.

But despite £2.6 million being spent on the overhaul, it was pointed out that government officials still have to say ‘next slide please’.

£2.6m on a new #dailybriefing room, with all mod cons and boxfresh flags, but they still need to say 'next slide please'. pic.twitter.com/SQwTXT8WKv — Rt Hon Sir Peter Mannion KCB MP (@PeterMannionMP) March 29, 2021

Others also noted the absence of Henry Hoover, which developed its own parody account after it was left out in the first leaked images.

‘PressOfficeHenryHoover’, tweeting under @HooverPress, bagged himself a job that ‘truly sucked’, one person said, although it replied: “It is mainly long blond hairs and lies.”

Mainly, opinion was very divided over whether this was money well spent.

Here’s the pick of the reaction so far:

Is Boris Johnson's new briefing room £2.6million well spent… I think not. #DowningStreetBriefing pic.twitter.com/mvlksJfVTp — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 29, 2021

A shoddy, cheap-looking and superficial construct. And the new Downing Street press briefing room. pic.twitter.com/eVMYxR06Lx — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) March 29, 2021

Fucking hell it looks naff. I don't even take umbrage at the flag or the party colours. I take umbrage at the smothering gasping-for-air bloody naffness of it all. pic.twitter.com/U5PlPuCt5J — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 29, 2021

Reason for the delay to the opening of the press briefing room now becomes clear. pic.twitter.com/dE0Br2ymkl — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) March 28, 2021

