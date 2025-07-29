A cabinet minister has claimed Nigel Farage would side with Jimmy Savile, one of the UK’s most prolific sexual predators.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle brutally hit out at the Reform UK leader after he slammed the Online Safety Act, which was brought into law last week in a bid to protect children’s digital safety.

Reform labelled the new action as “borderline dystopian” legislation and promised to fully repeal it if Nigel Farage becomes PM – although the outfit failed to give an alternative way to protect kids.

Kyle said: “Anyone who thinks this is a step back needs to answer. I see that Nigel Farage is already saying he’s going to overturn these laws.

“So, we have people out there in extreme pornographies, peddling hate, peddling violence, Nigel Farage is on their side.

“Make no mistake about it: if people like Jimmy Savile were alive today, he would be perpetrating his crimes online.

Peter Kyle: "Nigel Farage says he's going to overturn the online safety act. We have extreme pornographers peddling hate & violence & Farage is on their side… If Jimmy Savile was alive today he would be perpetrating his crimes online & Farage says he's on their side.. " pic.twitter.com/hDMcRHvU9j — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 29, 2025

“And Nigel Farage is saying he’s on their side, not the side of children.”

Presenter Wilfred Frost then cut in: “I’m sorry, do you honestly think Nigel Farage is on Jimmy Savile’s side?”

Kyle replied: “When it comes to online activity, we have seen unfettered access of adults to children via social media.

“When we put in age verification, it stops estranged adults getting in touch with children –”

Frost tried again: “You’re going to stick to the fact that you said Nigel Farage is on Jimmy Savile’s side?”

He said: “Nigel Farage is on the side of turning the clock back to the time when strange adults, strangers, could get in touch with children.”

Farage responded to the exchange on X, saying: “Peter Kyle’s comments on Sky News are disgusting. He should do the right thing and apologise.”

But Kyle backed himself, replying: “If you want to overturn the Online Safety Act you are on the side of predators. It is as simple as that.”