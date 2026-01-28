A resurfaced clip has gone viral of Reform UK’s by-election candidate Matt Goodwin saying it was ‘unfortunate to be in Manchester.’

On Tuesday, the GB News host and hard-right personality was unveiled as Reform’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election, expected to take place on February 26.

But within hours of Goodwin being announced as Reform’s candidate for the Manchester seat, a rather humiliating video of him was doing the rounds on social media.

The clip shows Goodwin telling a crowd of people that he “was lucky enough, or unfortunate enough, to be in Manchester a few days ago.”

“The energy in this room is ten times what it was in Manchester, so congratulations,” he added.

The clip was shared on socials by the Labour Party, where it has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

In his own words… pic.twitter.com/WltOjFfF12 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) January 27, 2026

This isn’t the only embarrassing video of Goodwin that has done the rounds since his candidacy was announced.

Many have shared a peculiar clip of him eating a book during an appearance on Sky News.

It appears Reform have really raised the bar by announcing a serious political heavyweight in Matt Goodwin as its candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Let’s look at Matt eating a book on TV.#PoliticsLive #newsnight pic.twitter.com/BsKb9zU0PR — Mike H (@mikoh123) January 27, 2026

Along with his less-than-flattering words about Manchester, many have suggested that Goodwin has little interest or knowledge about the people of Gorton and Denton and their local issues.

Lee Anderson today said @GoodwinMJ was a local candidate in the Gorton and Denton campaign.



He lives in London.



Goodwin grew up St Albans and lived in Salford for 3 years at Uni. That’s the closest he’s ever been to Gorton or Denton.



He then lived in Canada and did his PhD in… — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) January 27, 2026

Goodwin has already claimed the by-election is a “referendum on Keir Starmer,” whilst it has been pointed out that he lives nowhere near Gorton and Denton.

Unsurprisingly, Matt Goodwin begins his campaign with a misleading lie.



This has absolutely nothing to do with Keir Starmer.



It’s a local by election.



Lie Counter activated.



#1 pic.twitter.com/T7T0V1NMGn — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) January 27, 2026