A major Tory donor and four MPs have been awarded honours on the recommendation of Rishi Sunak.

Businessman Mohamed Mansour, who gave £5 million to the Tories in 2023 and is a senior treasurer at the party, was knighted for business, charity and political service.

Philip Davies – whose wife is the Government’s “common sense” minister Esther McVey – has been knighted for public and parliamentary service.

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch, who led a review of football governance in the wake of proposals for a breakaway European Super League, has been given a damehood for public and parliamentary service.

Farming minister Mark Spencer has also been given a knighthood, while Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin becomes a dame.

Democratic Unionist Party MP Gregor Campbell has also been made a CBE.

The Prime Minister recommended the honours to the King.

Shipley MP Sir Philip told the PA news agency: “Obviously I’m absolutely delighted. I’m somewhat flabbergasted as well, to be honest.

“It feels very surreal and I’m somewhat in shock.”

He added: “I’m just immensely grateful to everybody who has enabled it to happen.”

Sir Philip has been MP for Shipley since 2005 and hosted a GB News show with wife Esther McVey until she gave up the presenting role to return to government as minister without portfolio in November 2023.

Related: Government ‘dodging scrutiny’ of post-Brexit trade deals, says MP