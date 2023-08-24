Fact-checkers have examined Lee Anderson’s claim that the UK is spending £7 million a day on putting up “economic chancers” in hotels.

The deputy chairman of the Conservative Party was quoted in the Daily Express newspaper hitting out at what he called “supposed refugees” who “arrive on our shores looking for a handout”.

He said: “We’re already spending £7 million a day to put them up in hotels, while Sir Keir’s left-wing lawyer chums file endless legal claims to keep them living the life of Riley.

“Why should these people benefit from four-star hotel accommodation and taxpayer-funded meals, while families have to graft just to get by?”

Independent charity Full Fact has examined the claims, saying the figure appears to originate from October 2022 when the Home Office combined the cost of hotels for asylum seekers as well as bridging accommodation for Afghan citizens resettled by the UK government.

Anderson says in his Express statement that he is proud of the refuge the UK gave to those fleeing Afghanistan, and he will be urged to correct the record with the most up-to-date information.

The Home Office told Full Fact that “there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.”

