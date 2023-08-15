Labour will assess the fairness of policies like the two-child benefit limit amid a backlash over a failure to scrap the cap, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader has rebuffed suggestions of a clash with Scottish party members who oppose the benefit cap, which blocks applicants from claiming universal credit or child tax credits for a third child.

Sir Keir has repeatedly said he would not commit to “uncosted” policy changes and instead said his party will have an “anti-poverty” commitment.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar held an ‘in conversation with’ event with UK leader Sir Keir Starmer (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But following an “in conversation” event with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at Rutherglen Town Hall in South Lanarkshire on Tuesday, Sir Keir said his party, if elected into government next year, would ensure policies “operate more fairly”.

He told journalists after the event: “There’s nothing to say an incoming Labour government can’t make sure that the policies we’ve got can operate more fairly.

“I think you’d expect that from a Labour government and you’ll get that from a Labour government.”

He made the comments in reference to whether he would scrap the associated rape clause – which requires women to disclose their child was conceived as a result of rape to get around the benefit cap.

Sir Keir added: “What we’re being absolutely clear about is an anti-poverty strategy driven by an incoming Labour government will focus on growing the economy and making sure we get that growth in every part of the country.”

Sir Keir insisted there was no division within party ranks (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, Labour MSPs, including former leadership candidate Monica Lennon, slated the Labour leader last month, describing his stance as “the wrong position”.

It sparked questions over a possible division between Scottish Labour and the UK party, which have recently been dismissed by both Sir Keir and Mr Sarwar.

Sir Keir added: “What you’re not going to get is this false sense of division between Anas and me on this. You can see how united we are.”

Mr Sarwar also said “really strong ongoing dialogue” was taking place between both sides of the party.

During the discussion with Labour party members on Tuesday, Sir Keir set his party’s ambition to win over working class voters by “shattering the class ceiling”.

Sir Keir insisted there was strong unity within the ranks (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ahead of the upcoming by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, Sir Keir said the constituency “really matters” to Labour’s aims to win the general election.

“It is of course the first chance that Labour has had to show the progress that we have made over the last few years, and particularly under Anas’ leadership,” he said.

“When I think about where we where when Anas took over to now, it’s like night and day.

“This is our chance to show that progress and expose the fact that the SNP have effectively run out of road. That’s why they’re getting personal.”

You may also like: Starmer says Labour will ‘smash class ceiling’ for working people