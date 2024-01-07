Sources close to Jeremy Corbyn have hinted that the former Labour leader could attempt to make life a little more difficult for the Keir Starmer ahead of the upcoming General Election – suggesting that he’s ready to launch an entirely new political party.

Will Jeremy Corbyn launch a new political party?

Insiders say the left-wing politician claim that he’s no longer weighing up a bid to become London Mayor. Instead, the focus has now allegedly switched to earning seats in Westminster – and any new organisation he founds could be an option at the ballot boxes.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, this new party would be billed as an ‘anti-war movement’, with the ability to appeal to voters on a national scale. Corbyn’s sympathetic stance towards the people of Gaza is seen as a vote winner – and one which can really harm Sir Keir.

What policies would a Jeremy Corbyn-led party stand on?

Starmer caused discontent among left-leaning Labour voters with his views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. His refusal to call for a ceasefire has left him open to dissent within his own ranks. It’s believed these are the sort of policies where Corbyn can trump his successor.

Mr. Corbyn’s commitment to green causes is also being floated as a flagship policy for the potential party. A decision on the launch is expected in weeks. There are concerns, however, that a split-vote on the left would only benefit the Conservatives.

Fears that votes on the left ‘could be split’ at General Election

The Tories are facing a similar issue with Reform. The party, led by Richard Tice, are polling at roughly 10% in the latest opinion polls. This is enough to undermine support for the government – and they may even have enough backing to win seats in Parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn has been banned from standing as a Labour candidate at the next election, following a long and protracted anti-semitism row. However, the Islington North MP may now have an alternative to standing as an independent.