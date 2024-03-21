Robert Jenrick has seen heavy support in the last few days with William Hill to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The former Minister of State for Immigration has been backed into 5/1 after being priced at 12/1 at the beginning of the week, while he was as big as 33/1 in January.

It comes after reports emerged in media outlets that he has told friends he will stand for Tory leader when the job next comes up.

🚨 NEW: Robert Jenrick has told friends that he will run for Tory leader



[@GuidoFawkes] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 20, 2024

Penny Mordaunt remains favourite to replace Sunak at 11/4, with second favourite Kemi Badenoch at 3/1, and at bigger prices former Conservative PM David Cameron has been backed into 10/1 from 16/1 earlier in the week.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “With speculation still circling about Rishi Sunak’s position as the leader of the Tories we’ve seen a serious move in the betting to replace him, with Robert Jenrick halving in price from 12/1 into 5/1 since Monday and now occupying third place in the betting.

“Penny Mordaunt remains the favourite to replace Sunak at 11/4, ahead of Kemi Badenoch, but there has also been some support for David Cameron, who is 10/1 from 16/1 to make a return as Tory leader.”

Next Tory leader odds

Penny Mordaunt 11/4 Kemi Badenoch 3/1 Robert Jenrick 5/1 Suella Braverman 7/1 James Cleverly 9/1 David Cameron 10/1 Boris Johnson 14/1 Priti Patel 20/1 Nigel Farage 20/1 BAR 28/1

