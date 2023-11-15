Nadine Dorries has gone full David Icke as she exposed the ‘master of the dark arts’ operating within Westminster in her new book on the political assassination of Boris Johnson.

According to Nads, a man called Dougie Smith is the one pulling the strings in the Tory Party, and has been responsible for deciding who becomes an MP and, more importantly, who becomes prime minister.

He has a vicious reputation and an unsavoury past, according to Dorries, although she stopped short of directly linking him with bizarre stories of animal mutilations revealed in her book.

Watch the clip below:

