Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley is stepping down from his role, the party has announced.
He will stand aside at the end of July, with co-leader Sian Berry set to continue as acting leader while a leadership election takes place.
Mr Bartley, the party’s longest-serving leader, said he is “hugely proud” of what the Greens have achieved in the five years of his tenureship, claiming they have become a “major electoral force, vying to be the country’s third party”.
It’s been an absolute privilege to co-lead @thegreenparty but now is clearly the right time for new leadership. Thank you everyone who has worked so hard to establish the Greens as a major electoral force, vying to be the country’s third party. Onwards! https://t.co/e6pRiSD29g— Jonathan Bartley (@jon_bartley) July 5, 2021
“Immense privilege”
The 49-year-old, who also co-leads the Green Group of councillors in Lambeth, south London, where he has been a councillor since 2018, said he hopes to play a “full, if different role in the Green Party” after stepping down.
He said in a statement: “I have always believed that leadership is about empowering and encouraging others and this is something I’ve done throughout my time as co-leader.
“I now feel that the time is right to step down so that new leaders can be elected.
“It has been an immense privilege to have been the longest-serving leader the party has had – first with Caroline Lucas for two years and then with Sian Berry for three, with Amelia Womack completing the leadership team throughout.
“During this time so many talented people have emerged.
“It’s also increasingly clear that we may have an earlier-than-expected general election and a new leadership team needs time to get used to the role, which makes it the right time to step down now and allow the party to choose new leaders.”
“Hard-working, thoughtful, kind”
Mr Bartley and Ms Berry were elected co-leaders of the national Green Party on a joint ticket in 2018, which is his second term, having served as co-leader for two years previously with Caroline Lucas.
Ms Berry said: “Jonathan has been a tremendous colleague. Hard-working, thoughtful, kind, collegiate and full of insight and ideas.
“Every member should applaud the huge part he has played in the Green Party’s progress over the past five years. His departure leaves many impressive pairs of shoes to fill.”
Related: £35,000 raised for crying German girl targetted by England fans
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .