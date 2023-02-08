Reminders of attempts by Jeremy Corbyn to rid UK politics of Russian influence have been circulating on social media today.

The former Labour leader was met with shouts of “shame” from the Tory backbenches as he confronted Theresa May over donations from Russian oligarchs in a Commons address made in March 2018.

His response came just moments after the Prime Minister pointed the finger at the Kremlin for the chemical attack which left Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia critically ill in hospital.

The Labour leader accused May of resisting a Commons move to introduce tougher sanctions on foreign criminals stashing money in the UK.

He said: “We’re all familiar with the way huge fortunes, often acquired in the most dubious ways possible in Russia sometimes connected with criminal elements have ended up sheltering in London and trying to buy political influence in British party politics.

“And there has been over £800,000 worth of donations to the Conservative party from Russian oligarchs and their associates.”

Watch the clip in full below:

4 years ago Jeremy Corbyn condemned Russian money interfering in British Politics.



Listen carefully to that moment as MPs shouted “shame” and “disgrace” at Jeremy for daring to try to clean up politics. pic.twitter.com/EqXkkAUOpU — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) February 23, 2022

