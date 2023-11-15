Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman could form a new ‘radical’ party to rival Labour and Conservatives after his I’m a Celeb stint, according to political expert Matt Goodwin.

The ex-home secretary was given the boot on Monday as part of a reshuffle that saw David Cameron come back into government as foreign secretary and James Cleverly take the top job in the Home Office.

In a departing broadside, Braverman hit out at Rishi Sunak, saying he “manifestly failed to deliver” and was “running out of time”.

Her departure has created a chasm in the party, which grew even deeper today after the Supreme Court ruled the government’s Rwanda policy was unlawful, leading to criticism from within in the shape of Lee Anderson, Jonathan Gullis and Danny Kruger, who are all part of the New Conservatives.

Speaking to BettingSites.co.uk, Goodwin said this could create room for a new party to challenge the Conservatives and Labour.

“The interesting thing about British politics right now is there is a group of people that potentially could come together.

“You’ve got the disillusioned former Cabinet ministers like Suella Braverman, you’ve got the 2019 MPs who are going to lose their seats next year who are going to be looking for something to do and you’ve got Nigel Farage who is potentially building his brand and becoming a national figure again.

“Politically, 2024 is going to be enormous, but I think it might also potentially see another twist and turn in British politics. We might see the rise of something that is once again railing against the big parties.”

