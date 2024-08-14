Elon Musk’s bid to cast himself as a protectorate of free speech has gone up in flames following a timely intervention from The Thick Of It creator, Armando Iannucci.

Musk has been locked in a public battle with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer over the past few weeks, tweeting that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK following the tragic deaths of three young girls in the north west.

Last week, he shared a news story purporting to be from the Telegraph newspaper suggesting that the PM is considering building ’emergency detainment camps’ on the Falkland Islands to house rioters involved in recent uprisings.

A cursory Google search for the headline would have quickly proved that it isn’t real, while The Telegraph has since confirmed it did not publish such an article.

Taking to X to highlight the importance of free speech, Musk tweeted: “If the truth is suppressed, it is impossible to make an informed voting decision.

“The degree to which freedom of speech is being undermined around the world is extremely alarming.”

Thankfully, Armando Iannucci was on hand to point a few home truths of his own: