Ed Miliband and Lee Anderson butted heads in the Commons as the Reform UK MP attempted to land his first blow for the party.

The Ashfield MP, who was one of five candidates to be elected for Nigel Farage’s party in the General Election, hit out at Labour for creating a “modern” Robin Hood saga with the creation of GB Energy.

But a calm and collected Miliband neatly dispatched his ‘gotcha’ moment by reminding him of his own party’s policies in a humbling retort.

Speaking in the Commons, Anderson said: “I would just like to remind him (Ed Miliband) that just a few years ago, the Labour-controlled Nottingham City Council had their own energy company called Robin Hood Energy.

“But this was Robin Hood with a modern twist, it robbed from the poor and gave to the rich, and cost the taxpayer about £50 million.”

Miliband responded, saying: “First of all, if I can explain, Robin Hood Energy was a supply company, this is a generation company. Robin Hood was a retailer, so it’s different.

“I have to say I am surprised about the position he takes. I thought the position of his party was to be in favour of publicly-owned energy. I think they produced lots of videos on social media to that effect.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Lee Anderson reminded of his party's own policies in humiliating Commons clash 👀 pic.twitter.com/x9dsYsQCmd — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) July 19, 2024

