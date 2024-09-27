Donald Trump has called the UK’s electoral system “strange” suggesting everyone “acknowledged” Nigel Farage’s victory in the election.

Keir Starmer met with the Republican presidential candidate last night in New York to establish a personal relationship. He also hopes to meet Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ candidate, before Americans go to the polls in November.

When asked about Nigel Farage’s part in the July’s General Election, Trump said, “I think Nigel is great, I’ve known him for a long time. He had a great election too, picked up a lot of seats, more seats than he was allowed to have actually.

“They acknowledged that he won but for some reason you have a strange system over there, you might win them but you don’t get them.”

Trump praised Farage after his election win in Clacton saying, “Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament seat amid Reform UK’s election success.

“Nigel is a man who truly loves his country.”

The leader of Reform UK has publicly backed Donald Trump to be the next president saying he is a “peace-maker.”

On his visit to New York, Keir Starmer said the UK embassy has good relationships with both the Democrats and Republicans.

He added these meetings are not the “start of something [new], it’s the continuation of those good relations that have been there with both camps, and that’s a really good thing that the embassy has been doing.”