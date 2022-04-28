SNP’s leader in Westminister Ian Blackford didn’t disappoint at Prime Ministers’ Questions, taking aim at the lack of support for people during the current cost of living crisis.

He said: “This morning, the Trussell Trust confirmed that 830,000 children across the UK are being left to depend on emergency food parcels.”

Blackford then called on the prime minister to match the ‘game-changing’ child payment scheme introduced by Scotland’s SNP government.

The Scottish Child Payment helps towards the costs of supporting your families in need. It’s a weekly payment of £20 for every child under 6 years of age.

Boris Johnson says the government is already taking action to help “hard-pressed families” in a “tough time” and has increased council funding for this.

