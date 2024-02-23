Sir Lindsay Hoyle is facing continued pressure to step down as Commons Speaker after almost 70 MPs called for him to go.

Some 67 MPs, more than a tenth of the Commons, have signed a motion proposed by senior Conservative William Wragg expressing no confidence in the Speaker over his handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate on Wednesday.

Sir Lindsay has apologised for his handling of the debate and offered an emergency debate on the SNP’s motion calling for a ceasefire.

But criticism from SNP and Tory MPs has continued, with the Prime Minister describing his decisions as “very concerning”.

If further signatures are added to Mr Wragg’s motion, Sir Lindsey will face additional pressure to go.

There is no formal procedure for removing a speaker, but in 2009 Michael Martin resigned from the post after it became clear he had lost the confidence of MPs across the Commons.

In the event that he does step down, Chris Bryant is the bookies’ favourite to replace him.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s position as Speaker of the House of Commons is appearing to be increasingly untenable and speculation for whom MPs will elect to replace him is building.

“It’s Labour’s Chris Bryant who leads the betting with us at 3/1 for the role, with Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton also among the favourites at 4/1.

“The Conservatives have two notable representees in the market in the form of Dame Eleanor Laing and Caroline Noaks, who are 4/1 and 5/1 respectively to be elected.”

Next Permanent Speaker of the House of Commons odds

Chris Bryant 3/1 Dame Rosie Winterton 4/1 Dame Eleanor Laing 4/1 Meg Hillier 4/1 Caroline Noaks 5/1 BAR 10/1

