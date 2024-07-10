A firm that received hundreds of thousands of pounds in furlough money before going bust had both Rishi Sunak’s wife and a newly-elected Reform UK MP among its directors.

Digme Fitness, which went bust in 2022, listed both Akshata Murthy and Rupert Lowe as officers, with the ex-PM’s spouse using an address which is now connected with the Reform UK party.

Lowe was one of five Reform UK MPs to be elected in the general election, taking 35.3 per cent of the vote in Great Yarmouth.

He is the former chairman of Sunak’s beloved Southampton Football Club and played a prominent role in the Vote Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum before being elected for the Brexit Party in the West Midlands constituency in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

Alongside Murthy, he was listed as an officer in Digme Fitness, which took up to £630,00 in furlough cash before going bust, owing creditors around £6.1 million in what is understood to be unpaid VAT and PAYE.

Digme offered cycle, hit and yoga classes at its London venues and at home programmes for its customers to follow. Subscription packages varied from £8 per month, up to £25 per month for in-studio exercise.

The firm’s website states it helps customers “set your sights high, achieve more than you ever expected, leave feeling exhilarated and be in the best shape of your life – digging deep for real gains.”

The very murky world of Mrs Sunak…



