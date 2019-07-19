A Brexiteer who is looking forward to having fish and chips served in newspaper wrapping back once we leave the European Union made the painful discovery that it is actually a UK law yesterday.
Phoning in to James O’Brien’s LBC radio show the 70-year-old woman named Christine followed in Boris Johnson’s footsteps by using a fishy example of how EU red tape has stifled Britain.
She said: “We used to have our fish and chips in newspaper and then it was deemed that it was wrong.
“Now, when we used to have our fish and chips in a newspaper there weren’t loads of people that went down with tummy upsets and things like that.
“It had a beautiful smell to it and I can remember that smell now and how lovely it was. “
But the EU wasn’t responsible for this law. It was actually introduced by the British government under the 1990 Food Safety Act.
The caller also came a cropper after referencing Wetherspoons as an example of why she was happy to leave the EU under a no-deal.
She said owner Tim Martin has begun sourcing different types of alcohol from elsewhere in the world following the referendum result to offset any reprecussions from a hard exit from the EU.
But as O’Brien pointed out, he was only able to do that as a member of the European Union and the trade deals he has utilised would cease to exist under a no-deal.
The very best analogy I’ve heard yet (with apologies in advance):
“Do you want a blowjob”?
“Yes please”!
“It’s with a piranha”
“Then no thanks”
“You can’t change your mind now. Blowjob means blowjob”….
Brilliant!!
There is still the sane and sensible option of withdrawing the Article 50 notice. So staying as we are!
Absolutely the sane option. Brexit is a delusion for those dreaming of a long and dead empire.
We can get our fish in chips in newspapers back, Brexit means Brexit. Idiots who voted for Brexit really means idiots voted for Brexit
Can’t they just supply their own newspaper?
Tim Martin -I’m going to stop selling European beers.
What about Guiness, made in an EU country.
No, I didn’t think so.
The ignorance about the EU of the people who voted for Brexit defies belief!
The lies and rumours that people believed when voting are incredible. Boris and Farage should be jailed for their dishonesty and we should have another referendum – after these ridiculous myths have been exposed for what they are.
Every day I sit and watch this mess unfold. The Brexiteers seem to be the only ones that have a strong voice. Brexit was sold on lies and half-truths and the gullible fell for it. What about all of the EU funded projects up and down the length of the UK? They forget about them. I get fed up with the moaning about the laws that have supposedly been forced upon us, laws which have lead to better health and safety and conditions for our workforce. Now we have to sit back and be insulted as we are branded the Remoaners. This process has divided the whole country and for what?
It makes you wonder why they ask the population of half wits to vote on any vital changes to our way of life.
Isn’t James O’Brien the most insulting, miserable, depressing, sad, sneering, negative person on the radio? He won’t accept that for many Leave voters outside London,the economy wasn’t their main consideration when they voted. Many people living in the provincial towns and villages want a fairer country that wasn’t governed by a parliament fixated on sucking up to Brussels and desperately trying to hold the union together by lavishing favours on Edinburgh and Belfast. Brexit is seen by many as the catalyst for a fairer country not necessarily richer.
No James O’Brien is no worse than the other LBC journalists spouting their preposterous Brexit drivel. It’s a laudable aim isn’t it voting to improve equality in the country and by god we need it but unfortunately a lot of us won’t take part in reducing the country to chaos and trying to make everybody lower their living standards and live in pigswill.
As usual, the remainers when in a corner revert to abuse about the original vote etc and all the lies told, funny how they never mention job losses house prices WW3 etc etc, the vote was out and out we should be.