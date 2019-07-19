A Brexiteer who is looking forward to having fish and chips served in newspaper wrapping back once we leave the European Union made the painful discovery that it is actually a UK law yesterday.

Phoning in to James O’Brien’s LBC radio show the 70-year-old woman named Christine followed in Boris Johnson’s footsteps by using a fishy example of how EU red tape has stifled Britain.

She said: “We used to have our fish and chips in newspaper and then it was deemed that it was wrong.

“Now, when we used to have our fish and chips in a newspaper there weren’t loads of people that went down with tummy upsets and things like that.

“It had a beautiful smell to it and I can remember that smell now and how lovely it was. “

But the EU wasn’t responsible for this law. It was actually introduced by the British government under the 1990 Food Safety Act.

The caller also came a cropper after referencing Wetherspoons as an example of why she was happy to leave the EU under a no-deal.

She said owner Tim Martin has begun sourcing different types of alcohol from elsewhere in the world following the referendum result to offset any reprecussions from a hard exit from the EU.

But as O’Brien pointed out, he was only able to do that as a member of the European Union and the trade deals he has utilised would cease to exist under a no-deal.