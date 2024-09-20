Boris Johnson spent more money on his Number 10 flat renovation than Sir Keir Starmer has received in gifts and freebies since becoming Labour leader in 2019.

Sky News figures have provoked outrage after it was revealed that the new PM has cashed in on gifts, benefits and hospitality to the tune of £107,145 since December 2019, when Labour lost the last election to Boris Johnson.

Starmer replaced Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader shortly after while Johnson was busy getting his new flat in order.

The PM splashed £112,000 on sprucing up his private residence, thanks in part to a donation from David Brownlow, who sits in the House of Lords and was behind proposals for a “Great Exhibition”, which Johnson supported.

The refurb was overseen by designer Lulu Lytle, who runs a firm called Soane Britain.

She used embossed wallpaper which reportedly cost more than £800 a roll, prompting outrage among members of the public.

The total of hospitality & gifts *declared* by Keir Starmer since 2019 is £12,500 *less* than Boris Johnson accepted from Lord Brownlow for home decor. He tried to keep this *secret* by claiming he couldn't remember who'd paid & had lost the phone containing all relevant messages — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 20, 2024

Related: Nigel Farage reckons Reform UK will win 2029 general election