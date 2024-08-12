The wife of a Tory councillor who was arrested after she called for migrant hotels to be ‘set on fire’ has been refused bail by Northamptonshire Police.

Lucie Connolly, who is married to Tory councillor Raymond Connolly, was arrested for racial hatred following a disgusting social media post put out in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

In a now-deleted post on her X account, she wrote: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f* hotels full of the b** for all I care… If that makes me racist, so be it.”

The childminder has since apologised and said she had acted on “false and malicious” information.

Connonlly remains in custody and has now been refused bail, Northamptonshire Police have confirmed.

Wearing a pink jumper while sat in police custody, Connolly spoke only to confirm she understood the charge in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

She will now appear at Northampton Crown Court, with District Judge Rahim Allen-Khimani telling her the matter was “too serious for this court to deal with”.

Her husband, Tory councillor Raymond Connolly, said she had shared one “stupid, spur of the moment tweet out of frustration and quickly deleted it”.

“She’s a good person and she’s not racist,” he told the BBC.

“She’s got Somalian and Bangladeshi kids she looks after and she loves them like they’re her own.”

Related: Advertisers are abandoning X in spades