A media blackout over concerns for a migrant boat that has gone missing off the coast of the Canary Islands has raised eyebrows on social media.

Spanish rescuers are searching for a boat carrying at least 200 African migrants after it went missing more than a week ago.

The aid group Walking Borders says the fishing boat sailed from Kafountine, a coastal town in southern Senegal that is roughly 1,700km (1,057 miles) from Tenerife.

The group says many children are on board, with two similar boats carrying dozens more people also said to be missing.

Here we have many of the same features as the Titanic submarine story – peril on the sea, human lives at stake, a race against time. Will we be getting the same wall-to-wall coverage of the search and rescue? https://t.co/ul1niQwIFU — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 10, 2023

But in stark contrast to the missing Titan submersible, which drew camera crews from around the world after a small vessel carrying billionaires lost contact with its mother ship, there has been relatively little media attention paid to the latest migrant tragedy.

According to Helena Maleno of Walking Borders, combined with the two other boats with roughly 125 people on board, more than 300 people could be missing in the sea.

The news comes just weeks after Europe saw one of its worst Mediterranean migrant shipwrecks, when an overcrowded trawler sank off the Greek coast.

At least 78 people were confirmed drowned, but the United Nations (UN) reported that up to 500 were still missing.

Related: Pressure mounts on BBC as it deals with presenter explicit photo claims