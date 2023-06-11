Keir Starmer has officially thrown the gauntlet down for Rishi Sunak and his colleagues, after he issued his demands for a snap General Election in the UK. In a year of turmoil, three Tory leaders have occupied Downing Street – and the Labour leader senses blood.

Keir Starmer demands snap election for UK

During a farcical 48-hour period, three Conservative MPs have triggered by-elections in their own constituencies. Boris Johnson’s shock resignation on Friday night was followed by Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams throwing in the towel.

BoJo’s exit comes following the conclusion of the Partygate report. With the findings likely to be extremely adverse again him, the former Prime Minister made the decision to quit – one last act of avoiding accountability, some have said.

General Election due for 2024 – but could it come sooner?

The sheer chaos engulfing the ruling party has become an all-too common theme. Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner hammered the Tories for prioritising their in-fighting over running the country. This latest drama somewhat vindicates her position.

With Tory HQ in meltdown, Keir Starmer sees only one solution. He says the time has come for the public to ‘have their say on 13 years of failure’. He also slammed Rishi Sunak for being a ‘weak Prime Minister’, and challenged him to find a backbone.

Tories unlikely to heed General Election

Mr. Sunak is yet to respond to his opposite number, but it’s unlikely he will be tempted to call a snap election any time soon. The disarray surrounding this current government puts them in a terrible position to contest any form of national ballot.

Still, Labour’s head honcho feels the UK is at an impasse:

“The Prime Minister isn’t strong enough to stand up to the Tory berserkers determined to drag the country down with them. This farce must stop. People have had enough.”

“We’ve got a shambolic Tory government and a weak Prime Minister no one voted for. Rishi Sunak must finally find a backbone, call an election, and let the public have their say on 13 years of Tory failure.” | Keir Starmer