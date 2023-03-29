Following the comedian’s passing at age 67, a clip of Paul O’Grady destroying the Conservative budget in 2010 has been going viral on social media.

Paul O’Grady and the Conservatives

Paul O’Grady, the British television presenter, actor, and comedian, has been an outspoken critic of the Conservative Party (also known as the Tories) and its policies. He made no secret of his support for the Labour Party and its former leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, O’Grady stated that he was “ashamed” of the state of the country under the Tories, particularly in regards to the underfunding of the National Health Service (NHS). He also expressed his belief that the austerity measures implemented by the government had caused unnecessary hardship for many people.

O’Grady also criticised the Conservative Party’s stance on issues such as Brexit, climate change and LGBTQ+ rights. In a 2017 interview with The Independent, he accused the Tories of “destroying the country” and said that he would “rather eat a wasp” than vote for them.

In 2019, O’Grady made headlines after he accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being a “buffoon” and a “complete and utter disgrace”, after Johnson made comments about Muslim women wearing burqas. O’Grady also accused the Conservative Party of deliberately stoking racial tensions for political gain.

While some criticized O’Grady for his political activism, many of his fans applauded him for using his platform to speak out on issues he is passionate about. O’Grady’s comments on the Tories are just one example of his willingness to use his voice to effect change and hold those in power accountable.

