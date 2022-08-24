Andrew Pierce has raised a few eyebrows over comments relating to the fatal stabbing of a girl in Liverpool this morning.

Discussing the tragedy on Merseyside, the Daily Mail reporter said: “It is an issue in the Black community in many of our inner cities and it has to be addressed and people have to be not afraid to say so.”

He then added: ‘I’m not saying in this particular case.”

Television presenter Marverine Cole interjected, saying: “I take offence at “the Black community”, we’re not a monolith, right, and it’s not just people of Afro-Caribbean heritage communities at all, by any stretch of the imagination.”

Judge Rinder also interjected to tell him: “You go to different parts of the country – and thank you for that, I have to say I missed that – no offence, and people broker that by saying no offence, but that is a deeply stupid thing to say.”

It was a DEEPLY stupid thing to say. https://t.co/RjPMlYVefE — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) August 24, 2022

Reactions

Andrew’s comments were not warmly welcomed by a lot of people on social media either:

It struck me as an essentially racist opinion (in order to appeal to a particular sector of society) wrapped up in weasel words to disguise the racism. 🙁 Thankfully there were intelligent articulate people to refute what he was saying. He is a twerp. — Ramblingsid's Books 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@SidsBooks) August 24, 2022

Is he talking about the incident in Liverpool? And then shoehorning black communities in London as the issue?

There's only one word to describe that action – racist.

Using a platform to try to attack black people, there's no other name for it.

Disgusting man. — Sir Freddy Hicarus (@FreddyHicarus) August 24, 2022

It is about time we had presenters who actually know things. Hats off @JudgeRinderTV for making your case and putting this man in his place, i.e in the dunce's corner. https://t.co/kpu88FZIwD — Andy Payne 🇺🇦 (@PercyBlakeney63) August 24, 2022

Time to retire Andrew Pierce https://t.co/jdvP8htg4Y — clive woodbridge (@blandishments) August 24, 2022

Judge Rob Rinder rightly slaps down the Mail’s Andrew Pierce on his lazy, racial bias about knife crime.



There are gangs and incidents all over the UK and it’s not a ‘black community’ issue at all



Go ask some parents outside of London https://t.co/kboG5ggiCK — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) August 24, 2022

TBH you don't need to know what Pierce said to know Rob Rinder is right. https://t.co/ZGbgB3RKDU — Jon Abbott (@jon_abbott) August 24, 2022

